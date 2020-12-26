TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

427 FPUS54 KCRP 260855

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

TXZ343-262300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-262300-

Nueces Islands-

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-262300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-262300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-262300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-262300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-262300-

Coastal Kleberg-

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ442-262300-

Kleberg Islands-

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-262300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-262300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ245-262300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-262300-

Aransas Islands-

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-262300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-262300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-262300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-262300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-262300-

Calhoun Islands-

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-262300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-262300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ241-262300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-262300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-262300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-262300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-262300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

255 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

