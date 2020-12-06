TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020

_____

888 FPUS54 KCRP 060913

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

TXZ343-062230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ443-062230-

Nueces Islands-

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-062230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-062230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-062230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light north winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ242-062230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-062230-

Coastal Kleberg-

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ442-062230-

Kleberg Islands-

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-062230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-062230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ245-062230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-062230-

Aransas Islands-

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-062230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-062230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-062230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-062230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-062230-

Calhoun Islands-

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-062230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-062230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-062230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-062230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ240-062230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ229-062230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ230-062230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

313 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

LS/CB

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather