TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

TXZ343-032300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-032300-

Nueces Islands-

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-032300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-032300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-032300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-032300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-032300-

Coastal Kleberg-

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-032300-

Kleberg Islands-

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ344-032300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-032300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-032300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-032300-

Aransas Islands-

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-032300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-032300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-032300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-032300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-032300-

Calhoun Islands-

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-032300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-032300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-032300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-032300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-032300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-032300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-032300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 AM CST Thu Dec 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

