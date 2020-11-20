TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
TXZ343-202245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ443-202245-
Nueces Islands-
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ243-202245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ234-202245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ239-202245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ242-202245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ342-202245-
Coastal Kleberg-
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ442-202245-
Kleberg Islands-
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ344-202245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ244-202245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ245-202245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ345-202245-
Aransas Islands-
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ346-202245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ246-202245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ247-202245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ347-202245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ447-202245-
Calhoun Islands-
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ233-202245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ232-202245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ241-202245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ231-202245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ240-202245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ229-202245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ230-202245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
