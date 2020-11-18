TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

602 FPUS54 KCRP 180916

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

TXZ343-182300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-182300-

Nueces Islands-

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-182300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-182300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-182300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-182300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-182300-

Coastal Kleberg-

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-182300-

Kleberg Islands-

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-182300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-182300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-182300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-182300-

Aransas Islands-

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-182300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-182300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-182300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-182300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-182300-

Calhoun Islands-

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-182300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-182300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-182300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-182300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-182300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-182300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-182300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

316 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TC/87

