Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
TXZ343-092245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ443-092245-
Nueces Islands-
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ243-092245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ234-092245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ239-092245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ242-092245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ342-092245-
Coastal Kleberg-
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ442-092245-
Kleberg Islands-
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ344-092245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ244-092245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ245-092245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ345-092245-
Aransas Islands-
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ346-092245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ246-092245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ247-092245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ347-092245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ447-092245-
Calhoun Islands-
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ233-092245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ232-092245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ241-092245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ231-092245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ240-092245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east
winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-092245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ230-092245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
235 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
north winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
northeast winds.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
