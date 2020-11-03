TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
_____
203 FPUS54 KCRP 030925
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
TXZ343-032230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ443-032230-
Nueces Islands-
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ243-032230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ234-032230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ239-032230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ242-032230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ342-032230-
Coastal Kleberg-
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ442-032230-
Kleberg Islands-
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ344-032230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ244-032230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ245-032230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ345-032230-
Aransas Islands-
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ346-032230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ246-032230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ247-032230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ347-032230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ447-032230-
Calhoun Islands-
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ233-032230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ232-032230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ241-032230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ231-032230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ240-032230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ229-032230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ230-032230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
325 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
PH/BF
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather