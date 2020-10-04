TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

TXZ343-042215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ443-042215-

Nueces Islands-

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-042215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ234-042215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-042215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-042215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ342-042215-

Coastal Kleberg-

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ442-042215-

Kleberg Islands-

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ344-042215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ244-042215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ245-042215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ345-042215-

Aransas Islands-

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ346-042215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-042215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ247-042215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-042215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ447-042215-

Calhoun Islands-

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-042215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ232-042215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ241-042215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ231-042215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-042215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-042215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ230-042215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

348 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

