TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

_____

682 FPUS54 KCRP 250753

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

TXZ343-252130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-252130-

Nueces Islands-

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-252130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 90. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-252130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-252130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-252130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-252130-

Coastal Kleberg-

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ442-252130-

Kleberg Islands-

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-252130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ244-252130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ245-252130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ345-252130-

Aransas Islands-

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ346-252130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ246-252130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-252130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ347-252130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-252130-

Calhoun Islands-

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-252130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-252130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ241-252130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-252130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-252130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-252130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-252130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

253 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LS/TC

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather