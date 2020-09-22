TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

TXZ343-230615-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-230615-

Nueces Islands-

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-230615-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-230615-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ239-230615-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ242-230615-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ342-230615-

Coastal Kleberg-

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ442-230615-

Kleberg Islands-

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ344-230615-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-230615-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ245-230615-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-230615-

Aransas Islands-

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ346-230615-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ246-230615-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ247-230615-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ347-230615-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-230615-

Calhoun Islands-

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-230615-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ232-230615-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-230615-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ231-230615-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ240-230615-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ229-230615-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ230-230615-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

114 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

