TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020

_____

231 FPUS54 KCRP 150831

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

TXZ343-152145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ443-152145-

Nueces Islands-

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-152145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-152145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-152145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-152145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-152145-

Coastal Kleberg-

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ442-152145-

Kleberg Islands-

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ344-152145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ244-152145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ245-152145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ345-152145-

Aransas Islands-

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-152145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-152145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ247-152145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-152145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-152145-

Calhoun Islands-

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-152145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ232-152145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ241-152145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-152145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ240-152145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-152145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Light northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ230-152145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

331 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

PH/HAA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather