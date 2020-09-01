TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
TXZ343-012215-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-012215-
Nueces Islands-
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ243-012215-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ234-012215-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ239-012215-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
108 to 113 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ242-012215-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-012215-
Coastal Kleberg-
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-012215-
Kleberg Islands-
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ344-012215-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ244-012215-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 114 to 119.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-012215-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ345-012215-
Aransas Islands-
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ346-012215-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-012215-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ247-012215-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-012215-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ447-012215-
Calhoun Islands-
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ233-012215-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-012215-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings around 110 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-012215-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-012215-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 114 to 119.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ240-012215-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
around 110 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ229-012215-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
108 to 112 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ230-012215-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 114 to 119.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 108 to
113 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
