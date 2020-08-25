TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-252130-
Nueces Islands-
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-252130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ234-252130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-252130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ242-252130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-252130-
Coastal Kleberg-
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-252130-
Kleberg Islands-
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-252130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-252130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ245-252130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-252130-
Aransas Islands-
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ346-252130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-252130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ247-252130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to south
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-252130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ447-252130-
Calhoun Islands-
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ233-252130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light west
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-252130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-252130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ231-252130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ240-252130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ229-252130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ230-252130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
343 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
