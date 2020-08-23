TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

753 FPUS54 KCRP 230838

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ343-232145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ443-232145-

Nueces Islands-

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ243-232145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ234-232145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

north winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ239-232145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ242-232145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-232145-

Coastal Kleberg-

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ442-232145-

Kleberg Islands-

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-232145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ244-232145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-232145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ345-232145-

Aransas Islands-

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ346-232145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ246-232145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-232145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ347-232145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-232145-

Calhoun Islands-

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ233-232145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

north winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ232-232145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ241-232145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-232145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

TXZ240-232145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-232145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ230-232145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

