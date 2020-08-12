TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
TXZ343-122200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-122200-
Nueces Islands-
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-122200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ234-122200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ239-122200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ242-122200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-122200-
Coastal Kleberg-
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-122200-
Kleberg Islands-
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-122200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ244-122200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ245-122200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ345-122200-
Aransas Islands-
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ346-122200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ246-122200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ247-122200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ347-122200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ447-122200-
Calhoun Islands-
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ233-122200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-122200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ241-122200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ231-122200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ240-122200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ229-122200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ230-122200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
333 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
