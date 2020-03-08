TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Nueces Islands-
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Kleberg-
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Kleberg Islands-
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Aransas Islands-
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Calhoun Islands-
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
407 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
