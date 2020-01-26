TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

TXZ343-262230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a less than

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

east winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-262230-

Nueces Islands-

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-262230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ234-262230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-262230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-262230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-262230-

Coastal Kleberg-

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-262230-

Kleberg Islands-

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ344-262230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-262230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-262230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-262230-

Aransas Islands-

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-262230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-262230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-262230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-262230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-262230-

Calhoun Islands-

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-262230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-262230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ241-262230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-262230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-262230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-262230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-262230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

315 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

