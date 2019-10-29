TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Nueces Islands-

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

30 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Much

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

north 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Much

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

242 AM CDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

