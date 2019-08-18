TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

083 FPUS54 KCRP 180803

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

TXZ343-182230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-182230-

Nueces Islands-

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings near 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-182230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-182230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings near 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ239-182230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ242-182230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 113 to 118.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ342-182230-

Coastal Kleberg-

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-182230-

Kleberg Islands-

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings near 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-182230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings near 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-182230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings near 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ245-182230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings near 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-182230-

Aransas Islands-

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings near 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-182230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-182230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings near 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-182230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings near 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-182230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

near 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-182230-

Calhoun Islands-

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-182230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings near 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ232-182230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings near 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ241-182230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-182230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings near 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ240-182230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings near 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-182230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ230-182230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

MCZ/TE

