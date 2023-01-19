TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

112 FPUS54 KBRO 190946

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

TXZ253-191700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ255-191700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ355-191700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ455-191700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Very windy with highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ252-191700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ254-191700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ354-191700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ248-191700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows around 40. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ249-191700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows around 40. Wind chill values in the lower 30s.

$$

TXZ250-191700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the lower

30s.

$$

TXZ353-191700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ251-191700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind chill values in the

lower 30s.

$$

TXZ351-191700-

Coastal Kenedy-

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in the mid

30s.

$$

TXZ454-191700-

Willacy Island-

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Very windy with highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ451-191700-

Kenedy Island-

345 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Very windy with highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

