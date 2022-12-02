TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

942 FPUS54 KBRO 020957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

TXZ253-021700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog late. Areas of dense fog this morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ255-021700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ355-021700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ455-021700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-021700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ254-021700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Widespread dense

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ354-021700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ248-021700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ249-021700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs around 80. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ250-021700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this morning, then becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ353-021700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph this morning, then becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ251-021700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late, then widespread

dense fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ351-021700-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late, then widespread dense fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ454-021700-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ451-021700-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Areas of dense fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

