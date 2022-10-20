TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

TXZ253-202100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-202100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

90. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ355-202100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ455-202100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-202100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-202100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ354-202100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-202100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ249-202100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-202100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-202100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-202100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-202100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ454-202100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ451-202100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

