TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 _____ 415 FPUS54 KBRO 150858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 TXZ253-152100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ255-152100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ355-152100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ455-152100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ252-152100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ254-152100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ354-152100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ248-152100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ249-152100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ250-152100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ353-152100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ251-152100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ351-152100- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ454-152100- Willacy Island- 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ451-152100- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather