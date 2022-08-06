TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Willacy Island-

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kenedy Island-

358 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

