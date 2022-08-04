TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ 542 FPUS54 KBRO 040858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 TXZ253-042100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ255-042100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ355-042100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ455-042100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ252-042100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ254-042100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ354-042100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ248-042100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ249-042100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ250-042100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ353-042100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ251-042100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ351-042100- Coastal Kenedy- 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ454-042100- Willacy Island- 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ451-042100- Kenedy Island- 358 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather