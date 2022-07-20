TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

_____

537 FPUS54 KBRO 200857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

TXZ253-202100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-202100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ355-202100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ455-202100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny . Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-202100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ254-202100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ354-202100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-202100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 113 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ249-202100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ250-202100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ353-202100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-202100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-202100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ454-202100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ451-202100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather