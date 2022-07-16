TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

TXZ253-162100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ255-162100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ355-162100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 80.

TXZ455-162100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy . Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-162100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ254-162100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ354-162100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy, breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ248-162100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110.

TXZ249-162100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ250-162100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ353-162100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-162100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ351-162100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ454-162100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

TXZ451-162100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy, breezy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

