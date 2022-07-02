TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

TXZ253-022100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ255-022100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ355-022100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ455-022100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny . Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady

temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-022100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 108 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ254-022100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ354-022100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ248-022100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

109 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 107 early in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-022100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ250-022100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ353-022100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ251-022100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ351-022100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ454-022100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ451-022100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

