TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ 386 FPUS54 KBRO 130858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 TXZ253-132100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ255-132100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ355-132100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ455-132100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ252-132100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ254-132100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ354-132100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ248-132100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, breezy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ249-132100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ250-132100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ353-132100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ251-132100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ351-132100- Coastal Kenedy- 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ454-132100- Willacy Island- 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hazy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ451-132100- Kenedy Island- 358 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy, breezy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hazy, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$