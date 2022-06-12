TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

_____

240 FPUS54 KBRO 120858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

TXZ253-122100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-122100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ355-122100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ455-122100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 80. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-122100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-122100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ354-122100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up

to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-122100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, hot.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ249-122100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-122100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ353-122100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ251-122100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ351-122100-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up

to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ454-122100-

Willacy Island-

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-122100-

Kenedy Island-

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather