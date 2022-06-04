TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

336 FPUS54 KBRO 040857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

TXZ253-042100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ255-042100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ355-042100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ455-042100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-042100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ254-042100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ354-042100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-042100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-042100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ250-042100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ353-042100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ251-042100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ351-042100-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ454-042100-

Willacy Island-

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-042100-

Kenedy Island-

356 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

