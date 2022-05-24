TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

156 FPUS54 KBRO 240923 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

TXZ253-242115-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.



TXZ255-242115-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.



TXZ355-242115-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.



TXZ455-242115-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy . Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.



TXZ252-242115-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.



TXZ254-242115-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.



TXZ354-242115-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.



TXZ248-242115-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.



TXZ249-242115-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.



TXZ250-242115-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values

up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.



TXZ353-242115-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.



TXZ251-242115-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.



TXZ351-242115-

Coastal Kenedy-

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.



TXZ454-242115-

Willacy Island-

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.



TXZ451-242115-

Kenedy Island-

423 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.



