TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

452 FPUS54 KBRO 080858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

TXZ253-082100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-082100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ355-082100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ455-082100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Near steady temperature around

80. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature around

80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-082100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 115 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 116 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-082100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ354-082100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-082100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 114 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 112 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up

to 112 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-082100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-082100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to

109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-082100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ251-082100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to

109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index

values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-082100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ454-082100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ451-082100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

