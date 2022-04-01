TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

_____

662 FPUS54 KBRO 010858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

TXZ253-012100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-012100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

80s.

$$

TXZ257-012100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-012100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-012100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

80s.

$$

TXZ256-012100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-012100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-012100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-012100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-012100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to

105. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-012100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-012100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

