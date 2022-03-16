TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

796 FPUS54 KBRO 160857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

TXZ253-170300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-170300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-170300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

$$

TXZ252-170300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest early in the afternoon becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-170300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-170300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-170300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest around 10 mph early in the afternoon becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-170300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

early in the afternoon becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-170300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-170300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-170300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ351-170300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Mar 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

