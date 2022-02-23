TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

724 FPUS54 KBRO 230957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

TXZ253-240300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-240300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon shifting

to the east.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-240300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ252-240300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-240300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the northeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-240300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ248-240300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-240300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-240300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-240300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-240300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-240300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

