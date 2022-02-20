TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

TXZ253-210300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ255-210300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ257-210300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ252-210300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ254-210300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ256-210300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ248-210300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ249-210300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ250-210300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ353-210300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ251-210300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ351-210300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

