TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

558 FPUS54 KBRO 190957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

TXZ253-200300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ255-200300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ257-200300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs near

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ252-200300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ254-200300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ256-200300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ248-200300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ249-200300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ250-200300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ353-200300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ251-200300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ351-200300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather