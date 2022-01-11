TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

TXZ253-120300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ255-120300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ257-120300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-120300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-120300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ256-120300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-120300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ249-120300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph until late

afternoon becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-120300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-120300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ251-120300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ351-120300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Tue Jan 11 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

