TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

TXZ253-050300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-050300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ257-050300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-050300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ254-050300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to

25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ256-050300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-050300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-050300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ250-050300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ353-050300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-050300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ351-050300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early

in the evening becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph

after midnight becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

$$

