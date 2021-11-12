TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds around

10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

