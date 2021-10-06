TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

_____

186 FPUS54 KBRO 060858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 70. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather