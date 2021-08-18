TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

