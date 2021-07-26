TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021 _____ 725 FPUS54 KBRO 260858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 TXZ253-270300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ255-270300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ257-270300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ252-270300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ254-270300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ256-270300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ248-270300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. $$ TXZ249-270300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ250-270300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ353-270300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ251-270300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ351-270300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Mon Jul 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 90. $$