Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

