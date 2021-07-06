TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021

_____

462 FPUS54 KBRO 060945 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

445 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather