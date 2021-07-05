TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

Coastal Kenedy-

359 AM CDT Mon Jul 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

