Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

