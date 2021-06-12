TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021 _____ 136 FPUS54 KBRO 120857 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 TXZ253-130300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ255-130300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ257-130300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ252-130300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ254-130300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ256-130300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ248-130300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ249-130300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ250-130300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ353-130300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ251-130300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ351-130300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Sat Jun 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$