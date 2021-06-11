TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021 _____ 021 FPUS54 KBRO 110857 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 TXZ253-120300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ255-120300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ257-120300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ252-120300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ254-120300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ256-120300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ248-120300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ249-120300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ250-120300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ353-120300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ251-120300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ351-120300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Fri Jun 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather